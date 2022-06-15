“Don’t rip me” Portable accuses Burna Boy of exploiting his intellectual properties (video)

Portable has accused his colleague Burna Boy of exploiting his intellectual properties.

The singer who recently welcomed a son shared a clip of Burna Boy using his signature slangs “Akoi Grace, Akoi Mercy, Akoi Blessings, Akoi Space”.

Portable then asked Burna why he is using him for his personal brand.

He told Burna to let him know if he just wants to use him or he wants to collaborate.

He made it clear that the “Akoi Grace” slang is his and asked to be given credit for his work.

“Uncle Burna Boy, abeg, shey you wan help me abi you wan rip me?” Portable asked in the video.

He pointed out that Burna had used his picture for a promotion and is now using his slang.

He continued: “Shey make we sing ni abi you just dey use me do promotion?

“Na so you use my picture promote your album. Now you come dey sing Akoi Grace, Akoi Mercy, blessing dey follow me.

“Na me get am o, na Zazu get am.”

“No ripping zone,” Portable wrote as he shared the video to…