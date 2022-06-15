Kaduna train attack: 11 released victims are sick and mentally unstable

Families of eleven passengers of the Abuja/Kaduna train who were recently released by terrorists, have revealed that the victims are sick, mentally unstable and traumatised.

The terrorists that attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound AK9 train on March, 28, released 11 out of the 61 abducted train passengers, after almost three months in captivity.

Alhaji Tukur Mamu, the negotiator and media consultant to controversial cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, said the 11 victims were released on Saturday June 11.

The family members made the latest development known on Wednesday, June 15, in Kaduna while appreciating the Federal Government efforts towards the release of their loved ones.

The chairman of the victims’ families, Dr Abdulfatah Jimoh, whose wife was among the freed 11, also said some of the remaining 50 passengers in captivity are sick, while others are mentally unstable.

The families of the passengers appealed to the Federal Government to intensify efforts towards…