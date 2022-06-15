Liverpool sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica for club-record £85m fee with the striker agreeing a six-year deal on £140,000-a-week (photos)

Liverpool have announced the signing of striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a deal worth up to €100 million that would break their transfer record.

Benfica confirmed on Monday that an initial fee of €75m ($78.59m) had been agreed with Liverpool, with €25m in potential add-ons for the 22-year-old Uruguayan international.

The deal is subject to a work permit and international clearance. Darwin will wear the No 27 shirt at Anfield, after signing a six-year deal on £140,000-a-week at Anfield.

‘I’m really happy and delighted to be here at Liverpool. It’s a massive club,’ Nunez told the club’s official website.

‘I’d like to thank my partner and my parents and my son, who is a real source of pride for me. They’ve been really important to me in the stages in my career. I’m really proud of them, and for the work we do, me and my partner, as a team and I’m grateful to her that I’m here.

‘It’s a pleasure to be here in Liverpool and I’m very happy to be a…