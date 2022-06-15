



A video of a man stuttering in front of his wife-to-be and other guests after the officiating minister at his wedding asked him to always surrender his phone to his wife, has gone viral. The man was shocked when the officiating clergyman modified his wedding vows to include submitting his phone always to his wife. He failed to hide his shock and seeming disapproval of 'the vow'. Watch the video below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) The post Man hesitates during wedding vows after pastor asked him to vow to surrender his phone to his wife (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information