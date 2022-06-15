Microsoft to finally retire its web browser Internet Explorer tomorrow, 27 years after it first launched

Microsoft has announced the retirement of its oldest browser, Internet Explorer after 27 years of service.

First released in 1995 as an add-on package for Windows 95, the browser was provided for free as part of the package by Microsoft. As per the company notification, Microsoft will officially withdraw its support for Internet Explorer on June 15, 2022, placing it into permanent retirement.

“We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge. Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications. Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode”) built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge,” as per the company release.

“With Microsoft Edge capable of assuming this responsibility and…