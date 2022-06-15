Woman confesses to hiring hitman who killed her husband, claims he had illicit affairs with other women and physically abused her

A Thai woman has admitted hiring the gunman who killed her husband, telling police she was angered by his many affairs with other women and his frequent physical abuse.

Economic Crime Suppression Division police arrested Charoensri Thongkham, 41, in front of Na Suksabai Thai traditional massage shop in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district on Tuesday, Pol Maj Gen Phutthidej Boonkraphue, commander of the division, said on Wednesday, June 15.

Charoensri was wanted on an arrest warrant issued in 2014 by the Chaiya Disitrict Court in Surat Thani.

She was charged with masterminding her husband’s murder, theft and breaching the Firearms Act.

When CSD investigators tracked her down she was working as a masseuse in Bang Khen district, and was arrested there on Tuesday June 14.

During questioning, Ms Charoensri told police she had lived with her husband for 11 years.

According to Ms Charoensri, her husband had changed a lot and had affairs with other women. She said he had…