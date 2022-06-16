100-man shortlist for 2022 Golden Boy Award revealed

The 100-man list of nominations for the 2022 Golden Boy award has been revealed.

In the list revealed on Wednesday, June 15, there are 10 Premier League young players who have been selected on the 100-player shortlist including two players each from Liverpool, Manchester United, and Wolves

Barcelona’s Gavi, Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga and PSV Eindhoven’s Chukwunonso Tristan Madueke are also on the 100-man list.

The Golden Boy award is won by Europe’s best youngster aged under 21 in a calendar year and began in 2003. Past winners include Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Wayne Rooney.

Last year, Barcelona’s Pedri was named the 2021 Golden Boy, by an international panel after beating off stiff competition from Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham.

See the full list below.

Karim-David ADEYEMI, BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Felix Ohene AFENA-GYAN ,ROME

Lucien Jefferson AGOUMÉ, INTER

Anouar AIT EL HADJ, ANDERLECHT

Janis ANTISTE,…