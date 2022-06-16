A stingy man cannot be our President. Nigerians are very hungry. We need a generous man

Catholic priest, Fr Ejike Mbaka, has kicked against the presidential aspiration of the Labour party’s presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi.

While speaking to members of his church on Wednesday, June 15, Fr. Mbaka said a stingy man cannot be Nigeria’s president. According to him, Nigerians are hungry and they need a generous man.

”A stingy man cannot be our President. We are very hungry. We need a generous person. Nigerians are hungry. Are we not hungry?”he asked

Watch the video below…