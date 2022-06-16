Buffalo mass shooter, Payton Gendron charged with 26 federal hate crimes

Alleged mass shooter Payton S. Gendron has been charged with 26 federal hate crimes, which carries a death penalty over the killing of 10 Black people last month at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket.

The charges against the White suspect came as Attorney General Merrick Garland visited the site of the massacre and met with the families of the victims of the massacre.

“No one in this country should have to live in fear that they will go to work or shop at a grocery store and will be attacked by someone who hates them because of the color of their skin,” Garland said after meeting with family members.

A criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York stated that, “Gendron’s motive for the mass shooting was to prevent Black people from replacing white people and eliminating the white race, and to inspire others to commit similar attacks.” The complaint detailed extensive plans Gendron allegedly made for the…