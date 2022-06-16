I have not replied Mbaka and not planning to reply

Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi has said that he has not reacted to Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s recent ourburst against him.

Recall that Mbaka had labeled Obi a stingy man.

However, Obi in a statement released by his Media Adviser Mr. Valentine Obienyem, on Thursday June 16, noted that he would not reply the clergyman any time soon.

The statement read;

“Our attention have been drawn to a statement credited to Mr. Peter Obi as his reply to Fr. Ejike Mbaka. We wish to state for the record that Mr. Peter Obi did not and is not planning to issue any reply.

“We advise that any medium trying to publish such an unsigned letter should clarify its authenticity from Mr. Obi’s Media Office”