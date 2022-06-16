Nipsey Hussle murder trial begins as jury hears how the rapper was shot ‘from the bottom of his feet to the top of his head’

The Nipsey Hussle murder trial began Wednesday, June 15, with the jury hearing opening statements.

The shooter, Eric Holder has been charged with Hussle’s death. He was indicted on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Accused

‘It was a devastating attack ….a very personal attack,’ Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told the jury of nine women and three men in his opening statement at the trial of aspiring rapper Eric Holder, 32, the man accused of using two guns to shoot Hussle at least 10 times in March 2019.

Holder, who grew up in tough south LA where both he and Hussle were recruited by the Rollin’ 60s gang, also known as the Neighborhood Crips, is charged with one count of murder, two of attempted murder, two of assault with a firearm and one of…