Riverdale actor, Ryan Grantham pleads guilty to killing his mother, while also revealing his plans to ‘kill’ Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian actor, Ryan Grantham, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in March in the killing of his mother, allegedly plotted to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well.

Grantham, 24, began his sentencing hearing Monday in the British Columbia Supreme Court, which will determine how long he is to serve before being eligible to apply for parole. Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence, and the period of parole ineligibility ranges from 10 to 25 years.

According to the CBC, Grantham shot his 64-year-old mother, Barbara Waite, in the back of the head as she played piano in March 2020. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year, after initially being charged with first-degree murder.

At the sentencing proceedings, prosecutors have painted a picture of Grantham’s mental state at the time of his mother’s death. On Monday, the court reportedly heard how Grantham rehearsed the murder and took videos throughout the proceedings,…