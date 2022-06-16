Sinners are those making laws in Nigeria

Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev. Mathew Hassan Kukah has said that democracy is not developing at the right pace in Nigeria because those making the laws are benefiting from the system.
The Convener of the National Peace Committee who spoke in an interview on Channels Television, stated that as long as politicians make the rules, there would not be an improvement in the country.
Kukah said;
“The problem with Nigeria’s situation is that the sinners are the ones trying to make the law. These are the consequences of where we find ourselves now.
“I speak to the fact that as long as the universities are the way they are, as long as we do not have privileged intellect and the diagnostic tools required to refine processes, as long as we are hoping that politicians are the ones to set their own rules, as long as we expect that almost all of these are politics, there would not be an improvement in the country.
“In my view, had it been we have a…
Source: Linda Ikeji