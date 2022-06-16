Wole Soyinka’s younger brother dies at 85

Professor Olufemi Soyinka, the younger brother of Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, has died at the age of 85.

He died on Tuesday, June 15, at his residence in Kukumada Village, Ibadan, Oyo State.

His family released a statement that reads: “The Soyinka Family of Ake/Isara, Ogun State, has announced the passing of their father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle Professor Femi Soyinka, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 14 June 2022 at his home in Kukumada Village, Ibadan, Oyo State.

“He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“Burial arrangements would be announced by the family later.”

He was a certified dermatologist, venereologist, and allergologist.