Woman arrested for allegedly stealing and selling her sister’s child for N600,000 in Rivers

The police in Rivers State have arrested a woman for stealing her sister’s child and selling off the child to an undisclosed buyer for N600, 000 in Imo state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, who disclosed this to newsmen while parading the suspects, said the mother of the victim identified as Peace Emmanuel visited the Omagwa police station on May 20 2022, to report that her five-year-old daughter was missing.