Woman arrested for allegedly stealing and selling her sister’s child for N600,000 in Rivers

The police in Rivers State have arrested a woman for stealing her sister’s child and selling off the child to an undisclosed buyer for N600, 000 in Imo state.
The state Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, who disclosed this to newsmen while parading the suspects, said the mother of the victim identified as Peace Emmanuel visited the Omagwa police station on May 20 2022, to report that her five-year-old daughter was missing.
“On May 20 this year, a lady called Peace Emmanuel reported that her five-year-old daughter was missing. The case was reported at the Omagwa Police Station.
But later, it was transferred to the Commissioner of Police Monitoring Team at the Force Avenue, Port Harcourt. They went into investigation and eventually, it was discovered that it was her sister who arranged to steal her child and she eventually sold the child to a lady in Imo State for the sum of N600,000.
So, we went and we were able to rescue the little girl. We also arrested two suspects….
Source: Linda Ikeji