Yobe Deputy Governor loses 16-year-old daughter days after son died in auto crash

Khadija Idi Barde, the 16-year-old daughter of Deputy Governor of Yobe State, Engr. Idi Barde Gubana, has died as a result of injuries sustained in an accident that killed her brother.

Recall that the deputy governor’s children were involved an accident along Maiduguri-Kano highway on Saturday, June 11.

His seven-year-old son, Mai Mala Buni junior and two other victims including the 18-year-old daughter of Maina Digma Gana, a member representing Fune state constituency, died on the spot.

Khadija, fondly called Siyama, and other members of the family who sustained injuries in the accident were rushed to a Kano hospital for treatment.

However, the SS II student of Essence International School, Damaturu, died on Thursday morning, June 16.

The Press Secretary to Deputy Governor; Hussaini Mai Suleh, confirmed the sad development in a statement on Facebook.

Suleh said that the burial of late Khadija took place at Mai Fune’s place Damagum at 4:00 pm on…