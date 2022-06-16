Yobe Deputy Governor loses 16-year-old daughter days after son died in auto crash

Khadija Idi Barde, the 16-year-old daughter of Deputy Governor of Yobe State, Engr. Idi Barde Gubana, has died as a result of injuries sustained in an accident that killed her brother. 

 

Recall that the deputy governor’s children were involved an accident along Maiduguri-Kano highway on Saturday, June 11. 

 

His seven-year-old son, Mai Mala Buni junior and two other victims including the 18-year-old daughter of Maina Digma Gana, a member representing Fune state constituency, died on the spot. 

 

Khadija, fondly called Siyama, and other members of the family who sustained injuries in the accident were rushed to a Kano hospital for treatment.

 

However, the SS II student of Essence International School, Damaturu, died on Thursday morning, June 16. 

 

The Press Secretary to Deputy Governor; Hussaini Mai Suleh, confirmed the sad development in a statement on Facebook. 

 

Suleh said that the burial of late Khadija took place at Mai Fune’s place Damagum at 4:00 pm on…



Source: Linda Ikeji

