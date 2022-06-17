BBNaija star, Boma Akpore, has said that 98% of married men in Nigeria have girlfriends.
Boma shared this opinion during the BBNaija ”Shine Ya Eye” reunion show that aired last night June 16.
In his words
”95% of married men in Nigeria have girlfriends, probably 98.
I would say things that people are afraid to say. 98% of married men in Nigeria have girlfriends. Who is footing all these girls bills? Almost every married man has a girlfriend. All these girls…all the things they are buying are footed by married men”
