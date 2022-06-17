Overweight children may be more prone to getting dementia in old age, a 30 year old research suggests.

A study of 1,200 children, who were followed for 30 years, found fitter and skinner youngsters had better thinking skills later in life compared to father youngsters.

Scientists say they believe their enhanced cognitive ability could go on to shield them losing their memories in their old age.

One third of youngsters become fat by the time they start secondary school according to the WHO who claim child obesity rates have soared the last decade due to junk food diets and sedentary lifestyles.

However there is no proven way to prevent dementia though health experts believe

staying healthy and exercise in middle-age wards off the neurological disorder.

Fresh research published in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport, suggest the protective effect of exercises against dementia could start even earlier in life.

Lead author Professor Michele Callisaya, of…