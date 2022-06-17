Catholic Diocese of Enugu condemns Fr Mbaka’s outburst against Labor party candidate, Peter Obi

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has condemned and dissociated itself from the utterances of the Director of Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy, Rev. Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka against Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections.

Recall that during his preaching on Wednesday, June 15, Fr Mbaka described Peter Obi as a stingy man and said Nigeria does not need a President like that. According to him, Nigerians are hungry and need a generous President at the moment.

In a statement released on Thursday night, the Diocese described the utterances of Fr Mbaka against Obi as unbecoming and divisive, which it said breached canon 220 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law which prohibits anyone from illegitimately harming the good name of a person.

The statement titled: “disclaimer; Re: In Inflammatory Political Utterances By Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka,” was signed by Very Rev. Fr. Wilfred Chidi Agubuchie, Chancellor/Secretary; Very Rev. Fr. Geoffrey…