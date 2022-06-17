Cristiano Ronaldo ‘wants to leave Manchester United’ this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly made up his mind to leave Manchester United this summer because he doesn’t feel part of Erik ten Hag’s project at Old Trafford.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica made the audacious claim that Ronaldo is now seeking a way out of United ahead of next season.

They state the forward doesn’t feel involved in Ten Hag’s efforts to revitalise a team that has been in a state of decline for several seasons now.

The Portuguese star, 37, scored 24 goals during the first season of his second stint at United but everything is set to change with the arrival of the Dutch coach this summer.

Roma and Sporting Lisbon are listed as potential destinations for the player who goes home with an enormous £480,000-a-week wages.

United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League next season is apparently another factor that reportedly contributed to his decision.

La Repubblica claim Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is hunting for a new club for him…