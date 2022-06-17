Governor Akeredolu and wife weep at funeral for slain victims (photos)

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his wife, Chief Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, wept at the funeral mass for the victims of the June 5th, terror attack at the Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa, Owo.

The funeral mass was held at the Mydas Resort and Hotel, Owo on Friday, June 17.

Governor Akeredolu, who wept during his speech, said the government failed to protect the victims of the terror attack.

The Governor stressed that the forces on the other side are evil, assuring that they will not triumph forever.

“We have failed to defend these people. Not because we have not tried. But because these forces on the other side are evil and they have supports. They will not triumph over us forever.” he said.

The Governor noted that something must be done in the country, adding that the Security architecture of the nation needs rejigging.

“When I see the sea of heads that are here it speaks volumes. What has happened to us in Owo in Ondo state is indescribable. A…