Tonto Dikeh has taken to Instagram to advise single mothers. The mum-of-one asked mothers to invest "happiness, wealth, love" in their children. "Love your children unconditionally," she added. The post Invest happiness, wealth, love in your child- Tonto Dikeh advises single mothers appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

