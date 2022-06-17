Julian Assange will kill himself if extradited to the US after CIA ‘plotted to poison him’ , his wife and lawyers warn

Julian Assange’s wife has warned that her husband has vowed to kill himself if he is extradited to the US as Priti Patel signed an order to have him moved to Virginia to face espionage charges which could see him a 175-year jail sentence.

Stella Moris said her husband had told her ‘recently’ that he planned to kill himself if he was extradited and revealed that a new appeal would include evidence that the CIA allegedly tried to kill him with poison when he was hiding in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

Ms. Moris pledged to fight the decision with ‘every available avenue’, declaring: ‘I’m going to use every waking hour fighting for Julian until he is free.’

It came hours after the Home Secretary signed the order issued by a judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to fly the WikiLeaks founder to America where he will be handed over to federal agents and put on trial.

Ms. Moris, who had two children with Assange and married him in Belmarsh Prison in March,…