Man.United star, Mason Greenwood faces court bail hearing as police continue to probe allegations he raped and sexually assaulted young woman

Manchester United star, Mason Greenwood will reportedly have his bail extension application heard at court next week following the allegations he raped and assaulted a young woman.

According to Mail Online, the police investigation remains ongoing and there has now been an application to extend his police bail -which will take place at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court next Wednesday, June 22,

The 20-year-old footballer was arrested in January after images and videos were posted online. He was also later quizzed on suspicion of making threats to kill as he spent three nights in cells at a Greater Manchester police station.

Greenwood was released on conditional bail and this was extended until mid-June.

The hearing on Wednesday will not be held in open court and Greenwood is not expected to attend.

A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman said: ‘We can confirm that the application to extend the pre-charge bail will be considered on the 23rd June…