Nigerian man narrates his encounter with AK-47 wielding gunmen





One Peter Kegh from Benue State has narrated his encounter with AK-47 wielding gunmen around the Ugbokolo Otukpo axis of the state.

According to Mr Kegh, he was returning from the East with his wife, mother-in-law, a 12-year-old girl and other women when they ran into the gunmen at 6:14pm on Wednesday, June 15.

Three of the gunmen flagged him to stop but when he did not do so, they started firing at his car.

“Travellers passing through Benue to the South East must be very vigilant as bandits now operate around the Ugbokolo Otukpo axis. I ran into them about 6:14p.m on my way back from the East yesterday. They where all in black wielding AK 47 just as the Methodist prelate related his ordeal,” he narrated. The first three flagged me to stop at the speed I was moving about 100km/hr and it was too sudden for me to break so I continued and the next I began seeing spitting fire from their nuzzles and I bent down holding my stirring firm. I sensed from the noise of my tyres…





