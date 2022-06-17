Peter Obi picks Doyin Okupe as Vice Presidential candidate

Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has picked as his Vice Presidential candidate.

Arise TV reported that Okupe was picked as Vice Presidential candidate but in a placeholder capacity to beat the Friday June 17, deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress had also submitted the name of Kabir Ibrahim Masari as his running mate to beat the Friday, June 17, deadline given by INEC.