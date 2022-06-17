Police rescue 53-year-old woman who was almost killed in Mushin after mob accused her of touching a baby that disappeared

Men of the Lagos state police command on Thursday, June 16, rescued a 53-year-old woman who was almost lynched by a mob after she was accused of touching a baby who allegedly disappeared afterward.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the woman was stripped naked and attacked by the mob. He said the police got to the scene on time and were able to rescue the woman. He added that no one has come forward to complain of their baby is missing.

Calling on Nigerians to stop job justice, Hundeyin wrote;