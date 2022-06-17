Rapper Doja Cat undergoes second throat surgery after Infection

American rapper, Doja Cat has undergone her second throat surgery.

The 26-year-old’s medical challenges stem from an infection she contracted before the Billboard Music Awards, which were held on May 15 and saw Doja win three gongs.

On May 19 she tweeted: ‘dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is f***ed so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon.’

A few minutes later she explained: ‘nah so my tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking f***in antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty a** growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today.’

Doja announced that her medical issues had driven her to give up vaping as ‘im too scared to hit it cuz my throat hurts so bad. i cried for hours. its not worth it.’

She added: ‘then its like imagine all that wierd poisonous s*** in the vape seeping into the completely…