Actors Guild of Nigeria suspends actor Moses Armstrong accused of raping a minor in Akwa Ibom 

The Actors Guild of Nigeria AGN has suspended actor Moses Armstrong after he was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in Akwa Ibom.

Moses was arrested by men of the state police command after a complaint was filed against him. Confirming his arrest, the president of the guild, Emeka Rollas said the matter was being handled by the First Lady of the state, Martha Udom Emmanuel through her Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative.

In a statement released today Saturday, June 15 and signed by its publicity secretary, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, Moses has been suspended forthwith and is prohibited from acting until the investigation into the allegation is concluded.

See the statement announcing his suspension below…