Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu got married to his wife, Pastor Ehinome, at Christ Embassy on Friday, June 17.

The white wedding was officiated by the church’s founder, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, who happens to be the bride’s uncle.

The union was attended by several celebrites including Kate Henshaw, Rita Dominic, Stan Nze, Deyemi Okanlawon, Banky W, Zack Orji, Adesua Etomi and Kehinde Bankole among many others.

