



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested persons alleged to have engaged in vote-buying in the Ekiti governorship election. Parading some of the suspects at the Oke Ori Omi Area Division of the Nigerian Police Force, the suspects were said to have been caught with monies allegedly used to induce voters. Watch a video showing the suspects after they were arrested below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post EFCC arrests persons alleged to have engaged in vote-buying in the Ekiti governorship election (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

