Enugu Diocese bans Catholics from attending Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Calistus Onaga, has banned the Catholic faithful in the state from attending Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry.

The Diocese took the decision following the cleric’s recent attack on the presidential candidate of Labor party, Peter Obi. During his mid-week service, Fr Mbaka described Peter Obi as “a stingy man” and said he could not be Nigeria’s president. He also said that he was “cursed.”

Shortly after, the Catholic Diocese of Enugu disassociated itself from Mbaka and his utterances. The Diocese noted that Mbaka’s attack on Obi breached Canon 220 of 1983 Code of the Canon Law that prohibited anyone from illegitimately harming the good name of a person.

In a letter Bishop Onaga personally signed, which was addressed to ‘All the Clery, Religious and Lay Faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Enugu’, he banned them from having anything to do with the Adoration Ministry.

According to the Bishop, Mbaka…