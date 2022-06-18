Four Nigerians arrested in Philippines for allegedly forging govt IDs, other documents after being exposed by a lady

Four Nigerian nationals were arrested by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation Cebu Division Office (NBI CEBDO) in Philippines for allegedly falsifying government IDs and other documents to be used for online scams, authorities said on Wednesday, June 15.

The NBI agents swooped down on a house in a subdivision in Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City at past 3 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, and arrested the four suspects.

They were identified as Augustine Onyekachi Nkowachi, Tosen Samuel Oguntoye, Chubuike Joseph Nwokoro, and Christopher Okeke.

The four will be facing charges of multiple counts of falsification of documents.

The operation was conducted after the girlfriend of one of the suspects sought the office’s assistance because she was allegedly persuaded by the suspects to facilitate the production of fake identification under her name.

After obtaining fake IDs, she was compelled by the suspects to open several bank accounts that will be used…