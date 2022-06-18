Kwankwaso confirms merger talks with Peter Obi’s Labour Party

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has confirmed that his party is in talks with the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on the possibility of forming a coalition for next year’s general election.
Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, Kwankwaso was quoted as saying
“It is true we are in talks with Peter Obi and a committee is working to look into how to form a merger between us. Friends and family are being up and doing talking about the merger arrangement. The merger is important because as you can see both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not pick their running mates from the South-east” ” Kwankwaso said in an interview with BBC Hausa
Source: Linda Ikeji