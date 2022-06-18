Mum of 12 children who has been giving birth the last 17 years says she is done having kids (photos)

A mum, Britni Church aged 33, from Arkansas City, Kansas in the US says she is done having children after giving birth to 12 children in the last 17 years.

Church was only 16 when she had her first child in 2004.

She then had three more children from the ages of 17 to 19, then another four in her 20s, then she welcomed triplets at 30.

Two years later, at 32, Britni gave birth to one more baby, bringing her total to 12 children and meaning she had been pregnant on and off for almost 17 years of her life.

Now, she says she’s done having children but her husband doesn’t agree.

‘I think I’m done,’ Britni told Today, adding that husband Chris, 30, would be keen to have even more kids.

The couple share seven-year-old Silas, five-year-old Christopher Jr., three-year-old triplets Oliver, Asher, and Abel, and 11-month-old Rowyn.

Britni also has six older children from two previous relationships. These are Crizman, 17, Jordan, 16, Caleb, 14, Jace, 13, Cadence, 12, and…