Police arrest six cultists who invaded Edo hospital and macheted injured rival to death

Police has arrested six members of a deadly cult group that invaded a hospital in Uzabba, Edo State and killed a patient, Ifidon Victor Akhigbe, who survived earlier attack from the gang members.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) under the leadership of DCP Olatunji Disu.

The suspects identified as Alabi Lucky, Josiah Okon, Agbodion Anthony, Agbodion Victor, Godwin Aikhonria and Edukpe Ebohon all from Owan West in Edo State also reportedly attempted to kill an elder brother to the deceased identified as Akhigbe Sunday.

According to the police, the suspects had on January 7, 2022, invaded the home of the deceased and attacked him with dangerous weapons, including guns, machetes and axes.

“The victim, who was left in the pool of his blood was rushed to Idonije Hospital, Uzabba for medical attention but brazenly, the hoodlums traced the hospital, overpowered the security men and nurses…