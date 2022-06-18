Two traders arrested for allegedly selling rotten chicken in Abuja market

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has arrested two persons operating cold room at Garki International market for allegedly selling rotten chicken to costumers.
Head, Monitoring and Enforcement Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Kaka Bello who led security personnel with officials of the board, said he got the report from the market management and the public complaints commission.
He said;
“We are here based on the report we received from the market management and the public complaints commission. We have been going round to talk about environmental issues generally, but today we are here to talk about environmental health issues.
“The board received information of stock pilled chicken and meat which have already decayed and unfortunately those operating the cold room are selling them to the public and they are not good for human consumption. Before we got here, the meat had been evacuated, according to the people we saw operating the cold…
