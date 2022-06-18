We’re not beggars. Hunger won’t force us to resume

The leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU have said its members are not beggars and the stoppage of their salaries by the government won’t force them to call off their strike.

The academic union has been on strike since February 14 following the failure of the Federal government to meet their demands. After the expiration of the one-month warning strike they embarked on in February, the union announced another eight-week strike before it eventually commenced its indefinite strike.

The continued strike led to the imposition of No-Work-No-Pay by the Federal Government. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, said the directive was in compliance with Section 43 of the Labour Law.

In a statement released on Friday, June 17, the ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, commended members of the union for not backing down from the strike despite the no work, no pay policy by the Federal government.