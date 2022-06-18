Western sanctions on Russia are ‘mad and thoughtless’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned sanctions imposed on the west towards his country since the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, drawing a tough response from the West.

The west has placed sanctions on Russia’s currency, the Rouble, limited or totally cut off Russian exports, banned travel to and fro Russia and imposed fines and sanctions on Russia oligarchs and politicians including Putin himself.

Now Putin says the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia are “mad and thoughtless”.

Speaking at a forum in St Petersburg on Friday, June 17, he said “the economic blitzkrieg against Russia had no chance of succeeding from the very beginning. They are mad and thoughtless.”

Putin said the sanctions were “more harmful” to those who imposed them.

His statement comes as fierce fighting continued in Ukraine’s eastern city of Severodonetsk.

Capturing Severodonetsk and Lysychansk has for weeks been the key target for Russian troops.

