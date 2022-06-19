17-year-old released from prison two days ago arrested again for breaking into someone’s house to steal (video)

A 17-year-old who was released from prison two days ago has been arrested again by men of the Lagos state police command for breaking into someone’s house.

Posting a video of the suspect on Twitter, the spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, wrote;

”This 17 year old was released from prison two days ago after doing two years for cultism. Yesterday, he broke into someone’s house to cart away valuables. What exactly are we getting wrong? NB: His lips…he had scuffles with neighbors who apprehended him, not the Police.”

Watch a video of the suspect confessing to the crime below….