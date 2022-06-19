Anambra Community suspends 80-year-old royal cabinet member for allegedly defiling 10-year-old girl

The Umueri community in Anambra East Local Government of Anambra, has suspended an 80-year-old Vincent Okoye from the royal cabinet for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.

The monarch of the community, Igwe Benneth Emeka, while addressing members of the All Nations Arise and Manifest Initiative at his palace on Saturday, June 18, described the crime a taboo which they don’t condone.

Igwe Benneth said the suspect had been suspended from the royal cabinet as the alleged crime was taboo and embarrassing to the community.

“The man in question is a member of my cabinet, he is my financial secretary and immediately the matter was reported, we suspended him and he can never come back to the cabinet again.

“The matter has been taken to court and that shows that the community does not condone such crime. We have also given the girl scholarship to show our concern and protect her future. It could have been anybody’s child.

“I am advising parents, especially…