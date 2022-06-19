Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka’s yellow card against Leeds is being investigated amid suspicions of a major betting scandal

Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka’s yellow card in the team’s win at Leeds last season is being investigated by the National Crime Agency amid suspicions of a major betting scandal.

The FA conducted a six-month investigation and have referred the matter to the country’s leading organised crime agency in a development which indicates serious concerns over corruption and possible criminality.

The FA opened their inquiry after being alerted to suspicious betting patterns relating to a yellow card shown to Xhaka towards the end of Arsenal’s 4-1 win at Elland Road on December 18.

The alarm was raised by an unusually large bet of about £52,000 placed during the match on Xhaka to be booked in the final 10 minutes despite the fact that Arsenal were winning 4-1.

The Switzerland midfielder was booked by referee Andre Marriner for time wasting in the 86th minute as he delayed taking a free-kick.

Video footage of the incident shows Xhaka standing over the ball…