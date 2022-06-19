Bandits kill two brothers, injure three others in Kaduna

Suspected bandits have killed two brothers, Alhaji Mustapha Lawal and Bello Lawal, on their farm in Iyatawa area of Igabi Local Government Area, Zaria, Kaduna State.

A source, Muhammed Madaki who disclosed this to Daily Post, in Kaduna, on Saturday, June 18, said the victims had gone to their farm to plant some crops when the bandits attacked them, killed two and injured three others.

The injured victims, all women, are currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital.

Madaki said the victims were residents of Kofar Jatau in Zaria city, adding that the attack occurred on Tuesday, June 14.

He also revealed that Alhaji Lawal Kofar Jatau, their father, had narrowly escaped kidnap last rainy season on the same farmland but sustained severe injuries.