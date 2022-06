Bobrisky has shown off the gigantic cake and beautiful decorations set up for his housewarming.

The crossdresser is hosting a housewarming party after he was accused of falsely claiming that he bought the house.

For weeks, Bob has been insisting he didn’t rent the house as alleged but he bought it, and he has been sharing “proof” to back his claims.

To further show that the house is his, he hosted a housewarming party and shared videos from the scene.

See a video below…