Female corps member, pregnant woman and four others die as boat capsizes in Bayelsa (video)

Chief Lucky Daniels

Six people have been confirmed dead after a passenger boat capsized between Otuan and Ayama communities of Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State on Saturday, June 18.

Among the victims were a female NYSC member, a pregnant woman, a mother with her two kids and a 70-year-old man, Chief Lucky Daniels, said to be the father of a Bayelsa journalist, Mr Domo Timi.

Corpses of some of the victims are still missing at the time of this report with rescue and search efforts ongoing.

The Bayelsa State Chairman of the Maritime Workers Union, Comrade Ipigansi Ogoniba, who confirmed the incident said the 75 Horse Power engine boat was en route to Ayama Ijaw from Otuan Community when it capsized around 4pm on Saturday.

Comrade Ogoniba noted he was briefed that the mishap was caused by stormy weather.

He, however, blamed the deaths resulting from mishap on the non-usage of the recommended safety life jacket by the passengers in the…