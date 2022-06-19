Gunmen abduct former NFA Secretary General, Sani Toro and one other

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Ahmed Sani Toro.

Toro was abducted on Saturday night, June 18, on Abuja-Jos road alongside a former Golden Eaglets assistant coach, Garba Iliya.

It was gathered that the the victims were said to be travelling back to Bauchi after attending the wedding of the son of a former NFF president, Alhaji Aminu Maigari in Abuja on Friday.

A football stakeholder in Bauchi State who is a close friend of the victims said the abductors were yet to contact their families.

“It is true they were abducted close to Ryom in Plateau State when they were returning to Bauchi from Abuja. They had attened the wedding Fatiha of the son of Alhaji Aminu Maigari at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday,” he said.

“I have been in touch with their family members. Those who kidnapped them are yet to contact the familes. We are all praying and hoping in earnest that Allah…