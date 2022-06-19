Gunmen assassinate man in Kaduna

Gunmen have killed a man identified as Abubakar Usmania in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The victim’s brother, Yusuf Usman Garba, who confirmed the incident on Facebook said Abubakar was shot dead on Friday evening, June 17, at Kachia market.

“My younger brother (Abubakar Usmania) has been assassinated this evening by yet to be identified gunmen in Kachia market @ about 1900hrs on Friday 17th June 2022. May Allah SWT forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul” he wrote.