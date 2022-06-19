“I want to play for Nigeria” – Irish born footballer Emmanuel Osadebe ready to dump Ireland for Super Eagles

Irish footballer, Emmanuel Osadebe has revealed he’s ready to play for Nigeria, shutting the door on his chances of representing the Republic of Ireland.

Born in Dundalk, Ireland, to Nigerian parents, the midfielder is eligible to play for both countries at the international level.

The former Tottenham Hotspur schoolboy, 25, has played at the youth level for the Republic of Ireland, earning a first call-up to the U-21 setup in 2015.

Now 25, the midfielder is ready to switch his allegience to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

“Ireland’s not for me; I want to play for Nigeria,” Osadebe told the Telegraph and Argus.

“I’m still only 25 years old, and if I have a good season this year and then a couple more higher up, I know it can happen.

“I believe it will happen, and I hope that being at Bradford starts that process up, and we keep moving up because the goal is to get promotion.”

Osadebe scored three goals and recorded eight assists in 43…