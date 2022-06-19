Man and his new wife arrested for chaining one of his children and neglecting the other two in Owerri (video)

The Imo state police has arrested a man and his new wife for abusing three children from his previous marriage in their home located at the World Bank area in Owerri, Imo state on Saturday, June 18.

A statement released by the state police command spokesperson, CSP Michael Abattam, says the parents were arrested after a good samaritan who saw the state children, filmed and shared a video showing how one of the children was chained while the other two were left unattended to. It was also gathered that the children were prevented from going to school.

Abattam stated that in sequel to a report on child Slavery/Abuse received from the good Samaritan, the Divison Police Officer (DPO) in Incharge of New Owerri Divisional Police Headquarters Owerri, Imo state, swiftly mobilized a team of policemen including the Officer Incharge of Juvenile Welfare Center (JWC ) to the scene at World Bank area.