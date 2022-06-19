Opinions differ as mum takes her 5-year-old son on a spa date and shared the photos on Twitter

A debate ensued under the comment section of a mum’s tweet after she shared photos of herself and her 5-year-old on a spa date.

The mum with the handle @Cecez_daughter said she felt like the best mom in the world after she took her son to the spa.

”Guys please gather here, I took my 5 year old to a mini spa day today, we did a foot therapy and hot stone massage, my nigga is over the moon and can’t wait for us to do it again. I feel like the best mom to ever mom pls.”

While some Twitter users praised her for pampering her son and showing him the ”soft life”, others, especially men, kicked against it. According to them, he should be playing football and not going to the spa which they see as a ”women’s thing”

